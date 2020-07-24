So sorry for his families lost. He was such a warm and wonderful man. He was our financial advisor and I felt like we were family with him. My husband, Jerry and Steve would talk for hours on the phone about cars, family, religion and politics. Sure going to miss him coming over to the house, we would always spend the first hour catching up on each other’s families. May you rest In God’s love and peace✝ Prayers go out to your family

Judy Oxler

Friend