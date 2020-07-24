Steven "Steve" Paul Gimmarro, 60, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
He was born September 4, 1959 to Jasper and Vesta (Crumm) Gimmarro in Kansas City, MO. Steve is a 1977 graduate from Truman High School in Independence, and attended University of Missouri Kansas City. For several years he worked as a financial planner for Summit Pointe Financial. Steve was a parishioner of St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in Blue Springs, where he was a Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus and he led the RCIA Program. He loved his family and enjoyed cooking his Saturday night dinners for them.
Survivors include his sons, Mike Gimmarro (Aubrey) of Oak Grove, MO, John Gimmarro (Brooke) of Blue Springs, MO; mother, Vesta Gimmarro of Blue Springs, MO; sisters, Patti Schollmeyer and husband Mark of Blue Springs, MO, Staci Hayes and husband Doug of Blue Springs, MO; grandchildren, Brooklyn Ahriya, Adrianna, Tori, McKenna, Jackson; a host of nieces and nephews.
Steve is preceded in death by his father, Jasper Gimmarro; son, Danny Gimmarro; brother, Joe Gimmarro.
His family will receive friends and family from 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 4313 RT-7 Blue Springs, MO. Rosary will be prayed at 4:45 prior to the visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the church, with Rev. Richard Rocha presiding. Due to COVID-19 everyone in attendance will be required to wear a facial mask. Burial will immediately follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Kansas City, MO.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church.
Memories of Steve and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.