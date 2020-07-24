1/1
Steven Paul "Steve" Gimmarro
1959 - 2020
Steven "Steve" Paul Gimmarro, 60, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

He was born September 4, 1959 to Jasper and Vesta (Crumm) Gimmarro in Kansas City, MO. Steve is a 1977 graduate from Truman High School in Independence, and attended University of Missouri Kansas City. For several years he worked as a financial planner for Summit Pointe Financial. Steve was a parishioner of St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in Blue Springs, where he was a Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus and he led the RCIA Program. He loved his family and enjoyed cooking his Saturday night dinners for them.

Survivors include his sons, Mike Gimmarro (Aubrey) of Oak Grove, MO, John Gimmarro (Brooke) of Blue Springs, MO; mother, Vesta Gimmarro of Blue Springs, MO; sisters, Patti Schollmeyer and husband Mark of Blue Springs, MO, Staci Hayes and husband Doug of Blue Springs, MO; grandchildren, Brooklyn Ahriya, Adrianna, Tori, McKenna, Jackson; a host of nieces and nephews.

Steve is preceded in death by his father, Jasper Gimmarro; son, Danny Gimmarro; brother, Joe Gimmarro.

His family will receive friends and family from 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 4313 RT-7 Blue Springs, MO. Rosary will be prayed at 4:45 prior to the visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the church, with Rev. Richard Rocha presiding. Due to COVID-19 everyone in attendance will be required to wear a facial mask. Burial will immediately follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Kansas City, MO.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church.

Memories of Steve and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.

Published in The Examiner on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Rosary
04:45 PM
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
JUL
24
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
JUL
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
(816) 229-3276
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Steve loved his work, and passionately served his clients. His Catholic faith was strong, and he loved Jesus as his savior. I’m confident he has begun his eternity in heaven!
Bill Rogenmoser
Coworker
July 23, 2020
We worked with Steve collaboratively as an Educator, professionally as a Planner and personally as a friend and supporter. He'd lift us up and vice versa. He made the best Marinara sauce and truly loved his family. I bet he'll continue sparring with Dan as he always did. Rest in Christ, Steve.
Toni & Fred Perry
Teacher
July 23, 2020
So sorry for his families lost. He was such a warm and wonderful man. He was our financial advisor and I felt like we were family with him. My husband, Jerry and Steve would talk for hours on the phone about cars, family, religion and politics. Sure going to miss him coming over to the house, we would always spend the first hour catching up on each other’s families. May you rest In God’s love and peace✝ Prayers go out to your family
Judy Oxler
Friend
