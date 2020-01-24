|
Steve Raps, 67, of St. Charles, Mo. passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 17, 2020.
Steve was born to the late Roy and Nina Raps on October 8, 1952. He grew up in Independence, Mo, where he graduated from Van Horn High School in 1970 and William Jewell College, Liberty, Mo. Steve was raised at Mt. Washington Baptist Church where he accepted the Lord as his Savior.
Steve leaves behind his wife, Karen, and he is the father to Marcy (Randy) Bonner, Jamie Mack, Lindsey McCutchen and Scott Raps. He is the loving grandfather to 9 grandchildren. Steve is also survived by two sisters, Melody Evans and Cindy McCloud.
Services are Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Charles, Mo. Memorials may be made to Ranken jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 24, 2020