Stewart Lee Middleton, 56, Independence, MO passed away January 4, 2020.
Services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday at Speaks Suburban Chapel., 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055; interment at Mt. Moriah, Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. before the service at the chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Country Meadows Baptist Church, 4901 Lee's Summit Rd., KC, MO 64136.
Stewart was born April 25, 1963 in Little Rock, AR to Richard and Glenda (Michael) Middleton. He graduated as the Valedictorian of the East High School Class of 1981 before graduating from Mizzou. He worked for many years at KCP&L before health issues forced him to retire in 2013. He was a member of Country Meadows Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Masons and the Shrine. He was an accomplished wood carver who also enjoyed paintball, board games and the Chiefs.
Stewart is survived by his aunt Mary Jane Michael; cousins Lorrie Kolb; Susan Breit, all of Harrisonville, MO; Bob Michael, Pittsburg, KS and special friends Carl and Denise Pearson, Independence, MO.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 8, 2020