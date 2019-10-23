The Examiner Obituaries
|
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
Stuart Miller
Stuart W. Miller, 66, of Independence, MO passed away October 7, 2019, after his 15 month battle with cancer.

A visitation will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at Speaks Suburban Chapel 18020 E 39th St, Independence, MO 64055.

Stu is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Irene; son, Michael and niece, Cynthia.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years Karen; son, Matt (Cody); three grandchildren (Jaden, Chase and Nate); brother, Larry (Ann); brother, Ken (Carol); sister, Pam (Larry); mother-in-law, Jo Ann; sister-in-law, Tammy (Gary) and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Boy Scout Troop 228 (2010 S. Pearl St Independence, MO 64055) and Cancer Action (4010 S. Lynn Ct Dr. Independence, MO 64055).

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 23, 2019
