Susan Louise "Sue" (Barlow) Mannen
1936 - 2020
Susan 'Sue' Louise (Barlow) Mannen, 84, passed away on August 4, 2020 at Rosewood Health and Rehab-The Groves with family at her side.

Sue was born to Walter and Laura Barlow, their only child, on June 6, 1936 and grew up in St. Louis, MO. She had a lifelong friend since kindergarten, who in her mind was a sister, Nancy Bakker (Miller), Centennial, CO. Sue attended college for two years at the University of Missouri-Columbia. She married Robert Henley in 1956 and later divorced in 1987. Sue started working for McDonnell Aircraft Corporation as a secretary to the management and was proud to have met the original NASA astronauts. She even had the opportunity to sit in an original Mercury space capsule. She became a homemaker for her two children and was devoted to her family. Sue enjoyed cooking, celebrating any holiday or milestone, and playing card games.

She found love later in life with Louis Mannen, her husband of 22 years. Together they further explored her passion for travel. She visited nearly every continent and every U.S. state. Sue instilled a sense of confidence in her children, providing much love and words of encouragement. Sue later worked at the Jackson County Election Board. She was a member of Young Matrons and very active at First Christian Church in Independence, MO.

Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Mannen.

She leaves behind one son, Robert 'Bob' Henley, Jr. (Suzanne); one daughter, Laura Henley; one stepson, Kenneth Mannen (Julie); two stepdaughters, Janet Miller and Linda DeHart (Rob); eight grandchildren, Sydney Ocampo (Sal), Trey Henley, Drew Mannen (Erin), Tara Zuber (Andy), Ryan Miller (Lindsay), Amanda Bennaka (Steve), Jennifer Northup (Cory), Brandon DeHart; along with twelve great-grandchildren.

Due to the current health concerns a small service will be held at the graveside with family. Memorial contributions can be made to the Children's Home Society of Missouri, the American Cancer Society or the First Christian Church of Independence.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600

Published in The Examiner on Aug. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
