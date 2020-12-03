Suzanne (Fisher) Stone, 88, of Kansas City passed away peacefully Monday evening, November 30, 2020.



There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Mount Washington Cemetery, Independence, Mo. Friends are welcome.



Suzanne was born in Fulton, Mo. and raised in Pleasant Hill, Mo. where her father was superintendent of schools. In her middle years, they moved to Marshall, Mo. where her father taught mathematics at Missouri Valley College. While in high school, she found her love of the violin and traveled weekly to Kansas City for lessons from Joseph Harding, concertmaster of the Kansas City Philharmonic Orchestra. She met her husband, K. David Stone while attending Missouri Valley College, moved to Independence, Mo. and had three children. They were marred 65 years. Suzanne continued playing violin in the Independence Philharmonic Orchestra and in church orchestras. She belonged to the First Baptist Church of Independence and later the First Baptist Church of Lee's Summit. Suzanne enjoyed many personal interests, including being involved in the building plans of their last two homes as well as her daughter's home. Suzanne was a devoted charter member of P.E.O. Chapter IQ.



For the past five years she resided in independent living at Kingswood in Kansas City, Mo. Suzanne is especially remembered for her sweet, sweet spirit and her selfless devotion to her family and to the Lord. She was a woman of uncompromising determination. She was also a meek and gentle spirit truly concerned with the needs of others in place of her own and a very skillful listener. In addition to the violin, she also loved learning. During her later years she spent countless hours googling every question that would come to her mind, as she was an amazingly curious and thoughtful woman.



Suzanne is survived by her daughter, Julie Evans (husband Mike) and her son, Edwal Stone (wife Kathy).



She was preceded in death by her husband, David and her daughter, Jennifer in 2018.



Donations may be given to University of Kansas Cancer Center Research Fund and to the First Baptist Church of Lee's Summit Mo.



