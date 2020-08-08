Or Copy this URL to Share

Sydnee M. Soendker, 17, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 in Marshall, MO.



Visitation will be Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 1-3 p.m., with funeral service following at 3 p.m. at Timothy Lutheran Church, 425 NW R.D. Mize Road, Blue Springs, MO 64014. Burial immediately following at Blue Springs Cemetery. Due to Jackson County COVID regulations masks are required to be worn at funeral services.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel, Blue Springs, MO.



Memories of Sydnee and words of comfort for her family may be shared at

