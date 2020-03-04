The Examiner Obituaries
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
her home

Sylvia Ruth (Siewert) Crawford


1938 - 2020
Sylvia Ruth (Siewert) Crawford Obituary
Sylvia Ruth Crawford, 81, of Blue Springs, MO passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020.

A memorial visitation will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 8, 2020 in her home.

Sylvia was born June 22, 1938 in Kansas City, MO to Albert and Genevieve Siewert. She worked as a programmer at Blue Cross & Blue Shield of KC and retired from there. She was founder and president of the Mid-USA Gymnastics Association and a proud founder of the Christy Hendrich Foundation. Sylvia enjoyed sewing and going to the
park with her great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Donald.

She is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Dianne Bridges of Blue Springs and Donna Sippel of Independence; granddaughters, Crystal Bridges, Nicole Logan and Alyss Sippel; and her great-grandchildren, Xavier and Airlynn.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 4, 2020
