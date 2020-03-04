|
Sylvia Ruth Crawford, 81, of Blue Springs, MO passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020.
A memorial visitation will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 8, 2020 in her home.
Sylvia was born June 22, 1938 in Kansas City, MO to Albert and Genevieve Siewert. She worked as a programmer at Blue Cross & Blue Shield of KC and retired from there. She was founder and president of the Mid-USA Gymnastics Association and a proud founder of the Christy Hendrich Foundation. Sylvia enjoyed sewing and going to the
park with her great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Donald.
She is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Dianne Bridges of Blue Springs and Donna Sippel of Independence; granddaughters, Crystal Bridges, Nicole Logan and Alyss Sippel; and her great-grandchildren, Xavier and Airlynn.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 4, 2020