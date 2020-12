Tammy Sue (Harter) Cosgrove, 57, Independence, MO, formerly of Sugar Creek, MO, passed away on November 14, 2020 with her family by her side from a hard fight with lung cancer.



Tammy was born to Paul and Emma Jean Harter on June 25, 1963.



She is preceded in death by her father Paul Eugene Harter and sister, Sharon Kay Stevens.



Tammy is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Lopez (Michael); son, Kameron Twyman. Mother, Emma Jean Harter, brothers: Clifford Feugate and Paul Harter. Grandchildren: Maceo, Azra, Odin, Zion and Gunner Lopez. And her beloved escape artist, Bella.



Tammy was a free spirit who loved adventure and having fun, her journey was cut short but she will always be remembered, loved and never forgotten.



