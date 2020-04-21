|
|
Tanda F. Skinner, age 66, of Blue Springs, Mo., passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at Centerpoint Medical Center with her family by her side. She was diagnosed with lung cancer a month prior and died from complications of the cancer and pneumonia.
She was born September 8, 1953 in Fort Smith, Ark. to Lesfred L. and Juella F. (Myatt) Caldwell. Tanda attended Raytown South High School in Raytown, Mo. and was part of the class of 1971. She was united in marriage to Jack L. Skinner on October 26, 1992.
Tanda retired from Sharim Distributing in Independence, Mo. in October 2019. She worked there for 20 years and was considered part of the Dolan family. Tanda was a caregiver at heart. She always put her family before herself. She was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother. Tanda also loved to travel. Her most favorite travels were Alaska, Hawaii and Nashville, Tenn.
She is survived by her husband, Jack; a daughter, Nicole Johnson (Ryan); a son, Jeff Tatzko (Jessica); two brothers, Steve and Bruce Caldwell; step-sons, Gary, Tim, Mark Skinner and Rick Pryor; step-daughter, Michelle Felker; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Tanda will be cremated per her wishes. Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.
Memories of Tanda and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Due to the COVID 19 virus, a celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 21, 2020