Tearo Condit, lovingly known as Missie, passed away on May 11, 2020.
She was born in Papeete, Tahiti on June 28, 1961 and lived in Independence, MO for many years. She was loved by many and missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Full obituary can be viewed at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Jun. 6, 2020.