|
|
|
Teresa Ann Bay-Seibold, 52, of Blue Springs, MO passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Lees Summit, MO.
A funeral service will be held 12:00 Noon, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at First Bible Baptist Church 1441 SE Adams Dairy Blvd., Blue Springs, MO 64014. Visitation will be 10:00 to 12:00 prior to service. Burial in Blue Springs Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions to may be made to the family to help with her children's education. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 28, 2020