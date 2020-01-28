Home

POWERED BY

Services
Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
(816) 229-3276
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Bay-Seibold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa Ann Bay-Seibold

Send Flowers
Teresa Ann Bay-Seibold Obituary

Teresa Ann Bay-Seibold, 52, of Blue Springs, MO passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Lees Summit, MO.

A funeral service will be held 12:00 Noon, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at First Bible Baptist Church 1441 SE Adams Dairy Blvd., Blue Springs, MO 64014. Visitation will be 10:00 to 12:00 prior to service. Burial in Blue Springs Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions to may be made to the family to help with her children's education. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -