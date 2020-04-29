|
|
|
Terry Allen Miller, 74, passed away on April 26, 2020.
Terry was born on July 20, 1945 in Springfield, MO, the son of Clarence A. Miller, Jr. and Patricia Matherly Miller. He graduated from William Chrisman High School in the class of 1963. He worked for many years at Slusher's Shoe Store on the Independence square before starting his own business, Miller & Associates, which manufactured and installed custom window shutters to homes and businesses. He was immensely proud of his work and retired from there after 35 years of service to focus on taking care of his wife, Linda. His family was very important to him, and he enjoyed spending time with them.
Terry was a true-blue fan of Elvis Presley and made numerous trips to Memphis where he toured Graceland. He was also a former elder at Birchwood Baptist Church. His character was larger than life, and he will be dearly missed.
Survivors include his son Brett (wife Dr. Janette) Miller; grandchildren Amanda (husband Cody) Gray, Courtney (husband Brandon) Kelly, Madelyn Miller, Hanna Cooley, Mackenzie Miller, Caden Cooley, and Matthew Nigro; great-grandchildren, Mason Gray and Maude Kelly; mother, Patricia Andersen; siblings, Larry Miller, Rodney Andersen, Steven Andersen, and Cindy Moore; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Terry was preceded in death by his first wife, Luana Miller; his second wife, Linda Miller; his daughter, Sarah Nigro; his grandson, Anthony Nigro; his father, Clarence Miller, Jr.; and his step-father, Harold Andersen.
Cremation is planned and a memorial service will be held at a later date. He will be interred next to his late wife Linda in Woodlawn Cemetery.
The family suggests contributions be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 29, 2020