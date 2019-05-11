Theadora "Teddy" Stiegler, of Independence, MO, surrounded by her family passed from this life to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.



She was born to Eva Jewel and Elmer Theodore Guinn on April 10, 1928. She was a charter member of Bethel Baptist Church. Her faith was an integral part of her life and her love of Christ was evident by her service and devotion. She directed church choirs for many years. She served as choir director at Bethel Baptist Church and Coventry Estates Baptist Church. She found joy in singing and playing the piano her entire life.



Teddy spent most of her life in Kansas City, MO. She went to Northeast High School and graduated from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. She received a scholarship to the university through her musical talent with the violin. She shared a passion for traveling with her husband of 64 years, Frank Stiegler Jr. They toured Australia, New Zealand, The Philippines, Hong Kong, Japan, Israel, Spain and made multiple trips to Europe. Her curiosity for life was limitless!



She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Stiegler Jr.; her parents, Eva Jewel and Elmer Theodore Guinn; a sister, Joanna Wright; a daughter, April Renee Stiegler; one granddaughter, Ashley Nicole Thomas; and great-grandchildren, Amya Thomas and Baby DJ.



She is survived by her daughter, Alison Ruth Thomas and husband David; granddaughters, April Renee Vahle and husband Jeremiah, and Amanda McKenzie Thomas; one sister, Joyce Foster of Austin, Texas; a brother, Michael Stephen Guinn and wife Barbara of Kansas City, MO and three great-grandchildren; Jericho, Jackson and Ashley Vahle and many nieces and nephews.



We cannot forget the kindness of Crossroads Hospice. Thank you, Lauren, Annette and Yaya. Teddy's ready smile and acerbic wit will be greatly missed! Her "Teddy eyebrow" - a sure sign of disapproval is a standing joke with those who loved her. Truly hers was a life well lived.



A visitation will be held from 9–10 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. service on Monday, May 13, at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO. Burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, contributions to the KC Pet Project or animal rescue of your choice will be appreciated.



Published in The Examiner on May 11, 2019