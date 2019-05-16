|
|
Theda Annette (Gray) Bennett, loving wife of the late Ellis (E. A. "Speed") Bennett, died at the age of 94 in Sun City Center, Hillsborough County, Florida, early in the morning on May 7, 2019.
A dutiful daughter, Theda was the youngest of three girls born to John Edward "Bud" Gray and Lorena Bell (McDonald) Gray on March 4, 1925, in their family home near Clearmont, Nodaway County, Missouri. Her older sisters, to whom she was devoted, Iola (Gray) Reynolds and Delores (Gray) Porter, preceded her in death.
Her beloved husband, Ellis "Speed", passed away in 2002. Also preceding her in death were her father and mother-in-law, E. Gordon and Bess (Porter) Bennett, her brother-in -law Lawrence Bennett, and her sisters-in-law Hannah Lou Bennett, Elizabeth "Bunty" (Bennett) Hartwig and husband Kenneth Hartwig, and Jenny Rose (Bennett) Wood and husband Harold Wood.
Theda is survived by her nephew and his wife, Donnis and Carol Reynolds, of Sun City Center and Don's children and grandchildren, who include son Phil Reynolds of Kansas City, KS, his children Mark Reynolds, Robert Reynolds and Jennie Peterson; and daughter Sandra Steadward of Barling, AR and her children and grandchildren Christina Moore and Ashley Ingram, Tyler Ingram and Tristan Ingram. Additionally, she is survived by her sister-in-law Elizabeth "Betty Bennett" Eulinger of Independence, MO, and many Bennett-Hartwig-Wood family nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren, all who loved Aunt Theda dearly.
Following her wishes, Theda will be laid to rest with her much-loved husband, Ellis, in the Maitland Cemetery, Maitland, Holt County, Missouri.
Memorial services to be announced.
Published in The Examiner on May 16, 2019