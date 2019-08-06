The Examiner Obituaries
|
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Christ United Methodist Church
14506 East 39th St S
Independence, MO
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
14506 East 39th St S
Independence, MO
View Map
Thelma Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Louise (Simmons) Baker


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Thelma Louise (Simmons) Baker Obituary
Thelma Louise (Simmons) Baker, 89, Independence, died at Home Aug. 1, 2019.

Thelma was born Feb. 21, 1930 in Poplar Bluff, MO and graduated from Bismarck High School in the Class of 1947. She was a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell in Cape Girardeau, MO before moving to Independence, MO. She was a Past Vice President of the JayCee Wives in Cape Girardeau and a Red Cross volunteer who worked in the Health Room for the Independence School District from 1972-1986. She was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church for twenty-nine years where
she served on the Altar Society for Saturday night services.

Thelma was preceded in death by her parents William Alfred and Florence (Hurley) Simmons and four sisters.

She is survived by her husband of sixty-two years Allan Baker, of the home; daughter Carol Macken and husband Mark, Kansas City, MO; brother Charles Simmons and wife
Barbara, Farmington, MO; sister-in-law Shirley Gibson and husband Don, Cape Girardeau, MO; grand dog Colby; grandsons Josh Macken and wife Kristen; Kyle Macken; James Macken; great-grandchildren Carter, Aubrey, Ellie and many other family members.

Services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 9TH at Christ United Methodist Church, 14506 East 39th St S, Independence, MO 64055; interment at Floral Hills Cemetery. Visitation
will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the church.

The family requests contributions to Christ United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel, 816-373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 6, 2019
