Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann's Church
10113 E. Lexington
Independence, MO
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann's Church
10113 E. Lexington
Independence, MO
Theresa Joan Kolich

Theresa Joan Kolich Obituary
Theresa Joan Kolich, 89, Sugar Creek, MO passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 with family by her side; she was surrounded by love and peace.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, December 23, at 11 a.m. at St. Ann's Church, 10113 E. Lexington in Independence, MO; interment at Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. before Mass at the church.

The family celebrates Joan's wonderful life - a life filled with laughter, love, motherly and grand-motherly advice, a guiding and serving hand for many people and communities, a fearless leader of her family and of the masses, a beacon of compassion, intelligence, and unconditional love that will be a comforting glow for family and friends throughout their lives.

Theresa Joan Kolich's family expresses its sincere gratitude to the staff and caregivers of Stratford Commons Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Overland Park, KS for their personal loving attention.

In lieu of flowers, the family recommends donations to Catholic Community Hospice, 9740 W. 87th St., Overland Park, KS 66212. God Bless.

Condolences may be expressed and a full obituary viewed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 19, 2019
