Theresa Joan Kolich, 89, Sugar Creek, MO passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 with family by her side; she was surrounded by love and peace.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, December 23, at 11 a.m. at St. Ann's Church, 10113 E. Lexington in Independence, MO; interment at Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. before Mass at the church.
The family celebrates Joan's wonderful life - a life filled with laughter, love, motherly and grand-motherly advice, a guiding and serving hand for many people and communities, a fearless leader of her family and of the masses, a beacon of compassion, intelligence, and unconditional love that will be a comforting glow for family and friends throughout their lives.
Theresa Joan Kolich's family expresses its sincere gratitude to the staff and caregivers of Stratford Commons Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Overland Park, KS for their personal loving attention.
In lieu of flowers, the family recommends donations to Catholic Community Hospice, 9740 W. 87th St., Overland Park, KS 66212. God Bless.
