Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Burns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Carl Burns


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Carl Burns Obituary
Thomas Carl Burns passed away December 20, 2019 at home.

A memorial for Carl will be held at The Eagles, 11424 E, 24 Highway, Sugar Creek, Mo. from 2-4 p.m.

Carl was born to Shirley Grubb on March 9, 1964 in Kansas City. After receiving his GED, he worked at Mt. Washington Cemetery. For the rest of his working he did contracting.

He was preceded in death by his Dad, Sister, Nephew & Niece.

Carle leaves behind mother Shirley, Brother Jesse, 2 nieces, 4 great-nephews and 1 great-niece.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -