Thomas Carl Burns passed away December 20, 2019 at home.
A memorial for Carl will be held at The Eagles, 11424 E, 24 Highway, Sugar Creek, Mo. from 2-4 p.m.
Carl was born to Shirley Grubb on March 9, 1964 in Kansas City. After receiving his GED, he worked at Mt. Washington Cemetery. For the rest of his working he did contracting.
He was preceded in death by his Dad, Sister, Nephew & Niece.
Carle leaves behind mother Shirley, Brother Jesse, 2 nieces, 4 great-nephews and 1 great-niece.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 8, 2020