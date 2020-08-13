1/
Thomas F. Maschler Jr.
Thomas F. Maschler Jr., 81, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center, Blue Springs, MO.

Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m., with Knights of Columbus Rosary at 10:30 a.m., and Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 15, 2020 at St. John LaLande Catholic Church, 805 NW R.D. Mize Road, Blue Springs, MO, 64015. Interment will take place at 2 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Louisburg, KS.

Arrangements are entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel, Blue Springs, MO.

Memories of Thomas and words of comfort for his family may be shared at www.meyersfuneralchapel.com

Published in The Examiner on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. John LaLande Catholic Church
AUG
15
Rosary
10:30 AM
St. John LaLande Catholic Church
AUG
15
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John LaLande Catholic Church
AUG
15
Interment
02:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery
