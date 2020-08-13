Or Copy this URL to Share

Thomas F. Maschler Jr., 81, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center, Blue Springs, MO.



Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m., with Knights of Columbus Rosary at 10:30 a.m., and Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 15, 2020 at St. John LaLande Catholic Church, 805 NW R.D. Mize Road, Blue Springs, MO, 64015. Interment will take place at 2 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Louisburg, KS.



Arrangements are entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel, Blue Springs, MO.



Memories of Thomas and words of comfort for his family may be shared at www.meyersfuneralchapel.com

