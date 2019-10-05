|
Thomas "Tom" F. Pearson, 83, Buckner, MO passed away Oct. 2, 2019.
Services will be private. The family requests no flowers. Contributions may be made to Great Plains SPCA, the Salvation Army or Harvesters.
Tom was born September 12, 1936 in western Kansas during the Dust Bowl years. His family moved to Lawrence and Topeka where he graduated from Highland Park High School. He earned his B.S. and C.P.A. degree from KU. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves as a commissioned officer in 1969. The majority of his business years were spent at Unitog Company until he retired as VP of Finance in 1991. He enjoyed his many retirement years traveling the U.S., England and Europe. His last twenty-five years were spent in the peace of eastern Jackson County where many happy times were enjoyed with gatherings of family and friends at "The Crib" a.k.a. "Farview". His sense of humor and pride of country never left him.
Tom was preceded in death by his mother Gertrude (Gwinner) Pearson in 1948; his father Thomas F. Pearson in 1998; his step-mother Susan (Woodward) Pearson in 2011; sister Dee Patton in 2016 and an infant brother in 1942.
He is survived by his wife Janice Pearson; son Scott Pearson and wife Diane; daughters Lisa Ainsworth and husband Roger; Penny Rogers and husband Will; grandchildren Dillon Rogers, Justin Ainsworth, Nicholas Pearson, Kelsey Ainsworth; great-grandchildren Jayden Ainsworth and Finley Rogers.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.speakschapel.com.
Arrangements: Speaks Buckner Chapel 816-650-5555
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 5, 2019