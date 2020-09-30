Thomas G. Roehrick, 61 of Blue Springs, MO passed away on September 19, 2020.



Thomas was born on February 19, 1959. He was the fifth of six children born for John and Mary Roehrick of Rochester, Minnesota. He graduated from John Marshall High School in 1977 where he was involved in wrestling, baseball, football. After graduation Thomas attended Mankato State University and served with distinction as a medic in the National Guard. He married Jodi K. Roehrick (Collins) on July 26, 1980 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rochester (where he was also baptized). The couple recently celebrated 40 years of marriage.



Thomas worked in the banking industry for more than 25 years, both at Bank of Jacomo and, most recently, UMB of Kansas City. An avid sports fan, he enjoyed following the Minnesota Vikings and Twins, the Kansas City Blades, and Blue Springs Wildcat football. A devoted father and grandfather, Thomas coached his son in baseball and was a Boy Scout Leader. He was a fierce supporter of his daughter during her dance and cheerleading career. As a grandfather, he enjoyed spending time with his three grandchildren, cheering them on at extracurricular activities and often visiting the Kansas City Zoo together.



Thomas will be remembered for his generosity and kindness. His work ethic and commitment to honesty and integrity was admired by all who knew him. He enjoyed spending time with family and was well known for his words of affirmation. Thomas was an avid amature cook, who enjoyed trying new kitchen gadgets and sharing his latest creation with family and friends.



Thomas is preceded in death by his father, John L. Roehrick.



Thomas is survived by his mother, Mary Roehrick; his wife, Jodi K. Roehrick; his children Timothy Roehrick and Kelly Britt (Roehrick); his grandchildren Ryan, Lillian, and Katelyn; his siblings John Roehrick, Christine Badger (Roehrick), Katherine Roehrick, Geoff Roehrick, and Theresa Hennen (Roehrick); and his father-in-law John Collins.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



