Thomas J. Howard, 78, of Independence, MO passed away July 10, 2020.
A memorial visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, at the Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO.
Tom was born September 22, 1941 in Kansas City, MO to Earl Tinsley and Mare Josephine (Rysavy) Howard. He worked 22 years at A&P until they went out of business. Tom taught himself to do the books for the store that he was working in. He served in the U.S. Army and was trained for Military Police duties, guarding the Stockade and transferring prisoners by train to Ft. Leavenworth, KS. He made the status of sharp shooter, which he liked to tell about. Tom worked for Frito Lay in South Dakota. His territory covered from Sioux City, IA to the Bad Lands. When he had to run a route, he would find ways to save the company money, which reduced stale products, gaining him a reputation of being a good District Sales Manager.
He returned to the Kansas City area where he and his dad built a house for his family. Tom worked for Tastee Bread for eleven years, working seventy hours a week. He hated picking up stale bread after holidays. Tom worked part time at Bleacher's Bar and Grill in N. Kansas City as a cook. People would come in after church for his fabulous breakfast plates, and this is where he met his wife Debra. They were married in Las Vegas, NV on April 27, 1996 at Circus Circus. When he came back to Independence he told everyone that he got married and lost $500.
Tom loved to fish, garden, and enjoy beautiful flowers. He was a good carpenter. He loved his dogs Buddy, Pepper, Muffy, Wendy, Marty and Maggie. They were his constant companions. Tom was a compassionate man who would help neighbors in need up until the time of his death. Tom loved that Mayor Ross of Blue Springs presented him with a pen for his hat. He wore it proudly to represent his pride of being a Veteran of the U.S. Army. Tom loved his wife, children and grandchildren. He enjoyed going to Show Choir Events in Omaha to hear his wife's nieces sing and dance.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; and three siblings, Chuck Howard, Dorothy Jennings and Shirley Daniels.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Boyer-Howard; daughter, Tracy Mannicia (Neil); son, Thomas Howard; and two grandchildren, Anthony and Ian Mannicia.
