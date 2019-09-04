|
Thomas Joseph Swope, 56, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away at his home on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
He was born April 10, 1963 in Kansas City, MO to Clay Jr. and Donna (Culbertson) Swope. Thomas graduated from Blue Springs High School in 1981. He worked as realtor and contractor remodeling homes for several years. Thomas was Christian by faith. He was a huge sports fan, and enjoyed attending the Kansas City Royals and Chiefs games. Thomas also had a love for golfing.
Survivors include his parents, Clay Jr. and Donna Swope of Blue Springs, MO; brothers, Mark Swope of Blue Springs, MO, Todd Swope of Independence, MO; nieces, Jessica Towles and Sarah Swope; great-niece, Charlee Rose Cummings.
The family will receive friends and family from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the chapel. Memories of Thomas and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 4, 2019