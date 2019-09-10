|
|
Thomas Lee Ketteman, 91, departed to his heavenly home on September 6, 2019 at The Veterans Home in Warrensburg MO.
Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Little Blue Baptist Church, 7119 Noland Road, Kansas City, MO with burial in Oak Ridge Memory Gardens Cemetery, Independence, MO. Visitation will be held at 1:00 pm until time of the service at the church.
Thomas was born on January 27, 1928 (in Oak Grove, MO ) son of Grover Cleveland and Lucy May (Hudnall) Ketteman. He graduated from Oak Grove in 1945, He was a farmer alongside his father. He was drafted into the service in Dec. of 1946, and served until 1947, WWII. He married Charline Hirning on May 29, 1949. They lived in Independence for 13 years before moving to Kanas City in 1963 to a home he built for his family. Tom was owner of TL Ketteman Construction for 55 years, he and Charline also owned and farmed for 43 years in Holden, MO. He was a member of the Little Blue Baptist Church since 1963, and belonged to the American Legion. They celebrated 70 years together.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Jim Ed, and two sisters Mary Lou and Florence.
He is survived by his wife, Charline of the home, 2 sons: Tom R. Ketteman (Cheryl) of Lone Jack, MO. Mike L. Ketteman (Connie) of Lee's Summit, MO. 2 daughters: Peggy E. Ketteman of Bend, OR, Karen S. (Robert) Ramsey Bremerton, WA.; 6 grandchildren: Matthew T. (Kim) Ketteman, Tim Ketteman, Shannon Gibbins (Daniel), Sandy Barnes, Thomas and Jessi Ramsey ; 8 Great Grandchildren: Claire and Wesley Ketteman, Seraiah, Isaiah, Stony, and Sapphire Gibbins, Kayla Jeffrey and Tyler Adkins. One brother-in-law Clarence (Bonnie) Hirning of Independence. MO. And many nephews and nieces.
Memorials can be made to: Little Blue Baptist Church.
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 10, 2019