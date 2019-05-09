|
|
Thomas M. Hogan, 76, of Blue Springs, MO passed away May 6, 2019.
Services will be private.
Thomas was a veteran of the US Army, he retired from GM after 30 years of service. He was an Eagle Scout, and former Boy Scout troop leader.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and son, Tommy Hogan.
Survivors include his wife, Cindy Hogan, daughter, Amy (Ron) Newton, daughter-in-law, Nancy Hogan, 7 grandchildren, Mattew Hogan, Amber Bearce, Darrell (Kelly) Lancaster, Dustin Lancaster, Brad Newton, Ryan (Rachel) Newton, Shannon Newton, 2 great-grandchildren, Dereck Bearce and Kaycee Lancaster.
Published in The Examiner on May 9, 2019