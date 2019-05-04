The Examiner Obituaries
|
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Thomas McLeish


1949 - 2019
Thomas McLeish Obituary

Tom McLeish, 69, of Blue Springs, MO passed away in Loveland, CO on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

He was cremated and will be placed alongside his wife, Ginger, in the columbarium at Lee's Summit Historical Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 10.

Tom was born on May 8, 1949 in Oelwein, IA to Elmer F. and Elizabeth Cecelia (Hayes) McLeish. He graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1967 then went on to earn an MBA from Saint Ambrose College. He held senior management positions of Controller and Vice President of Finance in the cement manufacturing and concrete manufacturing industries, prior to retirement. Tom enjoyed being outside. He was an avid collector of cement trucks and peddle cars. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.

He will be remembered by his children Tara McLeish of Richardson, TX, Ryan McLeish (Catherine) of Peoria, IL, Melissa (Todd) Fuselier of Raymore, MO; mother Elizabeth McLeish of Loveland, CO; brother Jim McLeish of Glendale, AZ, and Kevin McLeish of Loveland, CO; sisters Janie Kennedy of Oelwein, IA, and Judy Morey of Hazleton, IA; 4 grandchildren Kyleia Downs, Caleb Fuselier, Connor Fuselier, and Kaedyn McLeish.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on May 4, 2019
