Thomas Randall "Tom" Peterson, 84, of Lee's Summit, MO passed away May 25, 2019.



Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St, Independence, MO 64055. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, at Colonial Hills Community of Christ, 3539 SW 7 Hwy, Blue Springs, MO 64014. Burial will take place at Mound Grove Cemetery, 118 N. River Blvd., Independence, MO 64050.



Tom was born May 18, 1935 to Arlie and Ina (Freeman) Peterson in Fargo, ND. While attending Graceland College, Tom met the love of his life, Nelda Mae Ebeling. They were married on April 7, 1956. Tom earned his bachelor's degree in Business Administration at Central Missouri State College in 1958. Tom was drafted into the Army shortly thereafter and was stationed in Augsburg, Germany for 2 years where their first child was born. After returning from Germany, they had two daughters while living in Independence, MO. Tom enjoyed a 35-year Human Resources Management career in Industry and Health Care and worked for Baxter Travenol Laboratories and St. Anthony's Hospital in Hays, KS, and Independence Regional Hospital and The Groves Retirement Center in Independence, MO. He served on numerous community boards and committees including Hope House, Sunshine Center, Herald House Board of Publications and City of Independence Human Resources Committee, along with numerous local and state professional organizations. He was also a senior member of the Independence Kiwanis Club.



Tom has been a life-long member of the Community of Christ. He was a priesthood member for 68 years and took on the role of Pastor for 25 of those years for several congregations in Western Kansas and Independence, MO. Tom and his wife enjoyed camping, boating, spending time with family and friends and being servants of the Lord. He loved and deeply cared for his family and friends.



Tom is survived by his daughter Danelle (Peterson) Harris and husband, Scott, of Arnold, MO; daughter Dana (Peterson) Speigle and husband, Dan, of Oak Grove, MO; brother, Michael Peterson and wife, Judy, of Las Vegas, NV; grandchildren Sarah (Speigle) Williams and husband, Austin; Richard Speigle and Vincent Harris; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents Arlie and Ina Peterson; wife, Nelda (Ebeling) Peterson; son, Douglas Peterson; and brother, Curtis Peterson.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Groves Endowment Fund, 1515 W. White Oak, Independence, MO 64050.



Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com



Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600 Published in The Examiner on May 29, 2019