Thuc Tu Huynh, 73 of Independence, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Research Medical Center.Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055 with cremation to follow and inurnment in Mt. Washington Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 1 p.m., until service time Thursday at the chapel.Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600

