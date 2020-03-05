Home

Timothy James Dyer


1949 - 2020
Timothy James Dyer Obituary

Timothy James Dyer, 70, of Buckner, Mo, passed away February 29, 2020.

Tim was born August 30, 1949 to James E. Dyer and Mary Lou (Firkins) Dyer of Sibley, Mo. He was a lifelong area resident and graduated from Fort Osage High School. He owned and operated Tim the Lawn Guy lawn care business with his sons until his recent retirement.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Lou Dyer of Weatherby, Mo; his two sons, Luke Justin Dyer of Buckner, Mo and Jake Edward Dyer (wife Cortney), and his granddaughter Isabella Dyer all of Lone Jack, Mo; his sister Jill Gibson (husband George) of Weatherby, Mo; and brother Ted Dyer of Weatherby, Mo.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 5, 2020
