1/1
Timothy Robert "Tim" Long
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy "Tim" Robert Long, 63, Harrisonville, MO, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at his home.

Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020 at the Atkinson Funeral Home in Harrisonville, with visitation from 6-7.

Tim was born on March 30, 1957 in Independence, MO, a son of William and Violet (Cothern) Long. He had 3 brothers and 1 sister. After graduating from Harrisonville High School, Tim spent his career as a Master Welder. He enjoyed spending time at the lake, boating, camping and traveling to motorcycle events.

Tim was preceded in death by his father, mother, a brother and his wife, Debbie. He is survived by a daughter, Amber Cheyenne; bonus daughters, Leslie & Johnna; 6 grandchildren, Jay, Josh, Chelsey, Gaige, Shawn and Elexcia, and 2 great-grandchildren.

Arrangements under the direction of Atkinson Funeral Home, Harrisonville, MO.

Online condolences: atkinsonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Atkinson Funeral Homes, Inc. - Harrisonville
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Atkinson Funeral Homes, Inc. - Harrisonville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Atkinson Funeral Homes, Inc. - Harrisonville
600 W. Wall St.
Harrisonville, MO 64701
(816) 380-3268
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Atkinson Funeral Homes, Inc. - Harrisonville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved