Timothy "Tim" Robert Long, 63, Harrisonville, MO, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at his home.
Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020 at the Atkinson Funeral Home in Harrisonville, with visitation from 6-7.
Tim was born on March 30, 1957 in Independence, MO, a son of William and Violet (Cothern) Long. He had 3 brothers and 1 sister. After graduating from Harrisonville High School, Tim spent his career as a Master Welder. He enjoyed spending time at the lake, boating, camping and traveling to motorcycle events.
Tim was preceded in death by his father, mother, a brother and his wife, Debbie. He is survived by a daughter, Amber Cheyenne; bonus daughters, Leslie & Johnna; 6 grandchildren, Jay, Josh, Chelsey, Gaige, Shawn and Elexcia, and 2 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements under the direction of Atkinson Funeral Home, Harrisonville, MO.
Online condolences: atkinsonfuneralhome.com.