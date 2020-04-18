|
Toby Lewis, 47, of Blue Springs, MO passed April 12, 2020.
He was born on April 9, 1973 to proud parents, Paulette (Boatcher) Lewis and Lloyd Lewis. Toby had two siblings, Melissa (Lewis) Runyon and Lloyd Lewis Jr., and considered Thomas Runyon his brother also. On April 7, 2007, Toby married Nicole (Miller) Lewis, and became the loving step-father of Ian and Jacob White. Toby enjoyed all of his nieces and nephews. They were a great joy in his life. Toby worked at Fike Metal Corp. in the fire protection department. He held his position for 25 years. Toby's hobbies included bike riding, golfing, bowling, hunting, driving remote control cars, building flying drones and was very talented with just about any craft projects that he could get his hands on. It is with great sadness that with his loving family by his side, Toby passed at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Rest in peace sweet son, brother, husband, stepfather, uncle and friend.
A public celebration of Toby's life will be held when the current restrictions have been lifted.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 18, 2020