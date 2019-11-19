|
|
Tyler Jonathan Baker, 28 of Independence MO, left this earth on November 13, 2019 at Centerpoint Medical Center.
He was born in Shawnee Mission, Kansas on January 23, 1991 on his Grandma Pontious' birthday. He was the son of Rick Baker (Wichita, KS) and Jana Pontious-Baker (Independence, MO) and brother of Zachary Baker (Fayetteville, North Carolina).
He is survived by his parents, brother, his son Malachi Baker and Malachi's mother, Amber Becknal, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Tyler was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jack and Wanda Baker; his maternal grandparents, Forrest and Alverna Pontious; his Uncle Mike Pontious, and cousins Casey Pontious and Jacques Goulet.
Tyler attended Blue Springs schools throughout his education and graduated from Blue Springs South high school in 2009. He was a member of the National Honor Society, was on the varsity golf team, and ran cross county. Tyler was a member of the Boy Scouts of America, troop 255, and attained the rank of Eagle Scout. He was a member of BSA Order of the Arrow and was a warrior in the tribe of Mic-O-Say where he attained the rank of runner.
Tyler was an adoring Father to his son Malachi and loved going on special adventures with him. He was an avid golfer, bowler, fisherman, certified open-water diver and loved sharing these activities with his family and friends. He was creative, artistic, and mechanically gifted – he could literally build or fix anything.
Tyler was committed to the cause of organ donation and was a registered donor. In his death, his family honored his wishes and he saved four lives.
Tyler's celebration of life will be on Saturday, November 23rd, 2019 at 10am at the Woods Chapel United Methodist Church, 4725 NE Lakewood Way, Lee's Summit, MO.
In lieu of flowers, the family has set up an education fund at Commerce Bank for Tyler's son Malachi.
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 19, 2019