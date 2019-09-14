|
|
Una Vivienne (Milton) Wheeler passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019, at the age of 97.
She was married for 31 years to Elmer Robert Wheeler. Throughout her career, she worked for Montgomery Ward, executive secretary at Katz drug company, office manager at Crouse Cartage Company, and finally retiring in 1987. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Independence, Missouri.
She had two sons Robert M. Wheeler (deceased) and is survived by Sidney L. Wheeler, as well as, two grandsons Nicholas and Joseph Wheeler, and one great-grandson Leo Daniel Wheeler.
"When I come to the end of the road
And the sun has set for me,
I want no tears in a gloom-filled room.
Why cry for a soul set free?
For this is the journey we must all take.
And each must go alone,
It's part of the Master's plan
A step on the road to home."
-Author Unknown
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 14, 2019