Velda June Hauser

Velda June Hauser Obituary

Velda June Hauser, 93 of Lee's Summit, MO passed away Friday, September 13, 2019.

Services will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055 with burial to follow in Floral Hills Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until service time Wednesday at the chapel.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel; 816- 373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 17, 2019
