Velma Irene Wilson, 94 of Independence, MO passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019.

Services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Carson-Speaks Chapel. 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO 64052.
The family will greet friends from 9 a.m., until service time Friday at the chapel. There will be a graveside service to be held at 3 p.m., in Pleasant Springs Cemetery near El Dorado Springs, MO.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel, (816) 252-7900.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 16, 2019
