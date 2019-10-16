|
Velmer George Reddell, Grain Valley, passed away peacefully in his home on October 12, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Mount Judea, AR, on April 5, 1939, to George and Senda.
He was an independent owner of his own dump truck. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, 4 wheeling, and playing cards.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Georgia, and two sons, Michael, Grain Valley, and Clark (Kelly), Independence, six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter, his brother Berry, and sister Imogene.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings Robert, Wilburn, Duster, Dean, Kenneth, and Joyce.
Visitation will be at Faith Community Church, Oak Grove, Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 9-10 a.m., with services after. Burial will be at Swan Lake Memorial Gardens, Grain Valley.
Arrangements: Chapel of Memories Funeral Home 816-463-4030.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 16, 2019