Vera E. Cline, 92, of Blue Springs, MO, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019.



Visitation will be Sunday, April 14, at 2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. at the Blue Springs Remnant Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 5555 Valley View Road, Blue Springs, MO 64015.



Vera was the youngest of seven children, born to George Edward and Alice Rachel (Huff) Bowersox on November 4, 1926, in Punxsutawney, PA. She went with her mum to California after WWII to visit her brother John, and at church she met a young sailor and Pearl Harbor survivor, Harold R. Cline. They were married very shortly after. They lived in California until 1988 when they moved to Blue Springs, MO. Vera was active in her church, leading the Women's Department, playing the piano for services, organizing a host of church activities, opening their home for missionaries and visiting ministers, having guests as a way of life-especially young soldiers who were in training-and always participating and lending support in any ways needed. She was a devoted mother to their five children and took leadership roles in the PTA as well as the Girl Scouts. As the children started to college, she took a job with the California State Department of Parks and Recreation, eventually retiring from a supervisory role at a regional office.



Vera is survived by her children: David (Susan) Cline of Maryland, Cassandra (Richard) Scott of Blue Springs, Joyce Lunsford of Idaho, Donald (Sheri) Cline of California, and William (Vivian) Cline of California; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, several of Harold's siblings, and many nieces and nephews.



