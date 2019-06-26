Verla Jean Hart, 57, of Lee's Summit, MO, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019.



A visitation will be held from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E 39th St, Independence, MO 64055. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019, also at Speaks Suburban Chapel. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Stover Cemetery, Stover, MO.



Verla was one of four children born, to Verlin and Dolores (Ritchie) Shinabargar, on August 13, 1961 in Kansas City, MO. After high school, Verla attended Graceland University where she received her bachelor's degree in Education. Around the same time, Verla met and married Doug Hart, with whom she had five wonderful children. She was a teacher of first grade for 4 years before she decided to homeschool each of the five children, to graduation. She served on homeschool committees and taught various classes. Verla was a very dedicated and loving mother. She was a strong, creative, classy, "proper lady" who would go out of her way to help anyone. She had a strong faith in God, was the best cook and grandmother; kind, funny and nonjudgmental. Verla was very creative and spent some of her time doing crafts and sewing and even had her own candle making business. She loved to dance, and enjoyed planting and gardening, the beach, the color pink, Disney, and taking the kids to Starlight Theater.



Verla is survived by her mother, Dolores; children, Cameron (Ashley) Hart, Ashtin (Dan) Hart Brinkman, Brittany Hart, Ben Hart, and Grace Hart; grandchildren, Colton, Jadeyn, Connor and Sailor; siblings Bruce Shinabargar, Valerie Shinabargar and Darrin Shinabargar; and many nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her father, Verlin, and grandparents, Gilbert Ritchie and Lucille Ritchie Smith.



Published in The Examiner on June 26, 2019