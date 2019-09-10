|
Vernie (Sis) Louvena Ashmore, 71, of Independence, MO, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019.
The visitation will be held from 6-8:00 p.m., on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W Lexington, Independence, MO 64052. Service will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at Carson-Speaks Chapel with burial at Mt. Washington Cemetery.
Vernie was born on May 31, 1948 to Sherman and Myrtie (Maddox) Sweat in Elizabeth, LA. Vernie was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She had many accomplishments in her lifetime to include celebrating her 20th birthday in sobriety. She was a lifetime member of the American Legion. She enjoyed many things in life, motorcycles, fishing, and reading. She had a strong faith in God and loved spending time with her family.
Vernie is survived by her children, Milton (Rieta) Maricle and Naomi (Howard) Kimble; her sister, Loretta Ramirez, and brother, Sherman Sweat; 9 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by both parents; her brother, Dwight Sweat.
