Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
(816) 252-7900
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
View Map
Vernie Louvena Ashmore


1948 - 2019
Vernie Louvena Ashmore Obituary
Vernie (Sis) Louvena Ashmore, 71, of Independence, MO, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019.

The visitation will be held from 6-8:00 p.m., on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W Lexington, Independence, MO 64052. Service will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at Carson-Speaks Chapel with burial at Mt. Washington Cemetery.

Vernie was born on May 31, 1948 to Sherman and Myrtie (Maddox) Sweat in Elizabeth, LA. Vernie was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She had many accomplishments in her lifetime to include celebrating her 20th birthday in sobriety. She was a lifetime member of the American Legion. She enjoyed many things in life, motorcycles, fishing, and reading. She had a strong faith in God and loved spending time with her family.

Vernie is survived by her children, Milton (Rieta) Maricle and Naomi (Howard) Kimble; her sister, Loretta Ramirez, and brother, Sherman Sweat; 9 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by both parents; her brother, Dwight Sweat.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel, 816-252-7900.
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 10, 2019
