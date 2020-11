Or Copy this URL to Share



Vicki Charlene Broski, 71, of Independence, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.



Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Royer's New Salem Funeral Home in Independence. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.



Arrangements: Royer's New Salem, Independence, MO 816-796-8600



