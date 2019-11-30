|
Vicki L. Robinson, 81, passed away on November 29, 2019.
A Private graveside will be held at Salem Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be at 5 p.m. on Monday, December 2, at Osage Hills Community of Christ, 27503 E. Blue Mills Rd., Sibley, MO. Contributions may be made to Community Services League in her honor.
Vicki was born on June 30, 1938, in Kansas City, MO. She was raised by her grandparents, Edgar and Emma Crugar, in Sugar Creek. She graduated from Northeast High School in the class of 1955, and married Jacob Robinson on September 18, 1955 – to this union, a daughter, Debra, was born. Vicki was a homemaker who was very active in her church. She was a longtime member of Osage Hills, where she held the position of Elder. She loved children and was involved in Sunday school and all other children's activities. She and Jacob volunteered regularly with Community Services League and Special Neighbors. She gave of her time as a "Gray Lady" with the Fort Osage School District. Above all, she loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and thought of other people's children as her own.
Vicki is survived by her husband of 64 years, Jacob, of the home; daughter, Debra Westbrook of Lumberton, TX; grandchildren, Vanessa Shilling (Shawn) of Odessa, MO and Briana Jarvis (Troy) of Independence, MO; great-grandchildren, Destiny Kelly, Jacob Duke, and Ashlyn Shilling; and many extended family and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
