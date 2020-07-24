Vicky Jean Hill, 68, passed away on July 21, 2020.
Vicky was born on February 6, 1952, in Independence, MO to Don and Dorothy Waddell. She lived in Independence for the entirety of her life. Vicky graduated from William Chrisman High School in the class of 1970, where she met her future husband, Thomas Hill, to whom she was married for 49 years. Three children were born to this union: Shawna, Amanda and Laura. Vicky was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt. She enjoyed several jobs throughout her life, her favorite being raising her daughters and grandchildren. She was loved by everyone who met her and had a way about her that drew people in and a warm heart that made them feel at home. Her encouraging words could lift up the broken-hearted. Vicky's genuine compassion and fun- loving nature made everyone feel welcomed and loved. She loved to travel, enjoyed writing poetry and she will be dearly missed.
Vicky is survived by her husband Thomas; three daughters, Shawna Blackmon (Jeffery), Amanda Raddatz (Stephan), and Laura George (Jesse); Seven grandchildren and three great-granddaughters. She also leaves to mourn her loss, her father Don Waddell; a brother, Donald Waddell (Mary); two nieces; four great-nieces and one great-nephew.
She was preceded in death by her mother Dorothy Waddell, and her brother David Waddell.
Visitation will be held Monday, July 27, 12-2 p.m. with funeral service at 2 p.m. at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th. St in Independence, MO. She will be laid to rest at Blue Springs Cemetery in Blue Springs, MO.
