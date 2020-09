Victor Celano, 82, of Blue Springs, MO passed peacefully on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.Visitation will be 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 West Main Street, Blue Springs, MO. Funeral service immediately to follow starting at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be at Blue Springs Cemetery.Memories of Victor and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.