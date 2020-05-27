|
Virgil H. Davidson, 81, went home to the Lord on May 23, 2020.
Virgil was born in Mountain Grove, Missouri. Virgil began his working career as a boy throwing newspapers and hauling trash in a wagon. He always valued and took care of his family. He retired as a diesel mechanic in 2001 and continued serving his community in a variety of jobs including painting, deck refinishing, and part-time custodial work for the Blue Springs School District.
Virgil served in the United States Marine Corps from 1956-1961. He was the past Worshipful Master of Independence Lodge #76, past Worthy Patron of the Order of the Eastern Star #329, Associate Guardian Job's Daughters Bethel #29, Independence DeMolay Advisor, Member of the Shriners International, Scottish and York Rite, the VFW, and DAV.
He is survived by his wife Sherry; 5 children (David, Wendy, Sally, Ann, and Virgil Eric); 7 grandchildren (Hannah, Shane, Brett, Casey, Jake, Andria, and Leland); 2 sisters (Arlene and Joyce); 1 brother (Bobby); and many extended family members and loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers (Donald, Billy, and Basil Jr.), and 1 son (Billy).
Virgil enjoyed sharing stories of his life experiences. He taught by example and had a special place in his heart for children. He always made time to help family, friends, and those in need. His laughter and love were infectious. He enjoyed cooking out, old westerns, fast cars, fishing, boating, and doing home projects. He stood courageously throughout his lifetime, his faith and character always strong and unwavering. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
Virgil was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Independence. A private memorial service will be held there in his honor. Contributions are encouraged to .
