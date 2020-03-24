|
|
Virginia A. Jones, 85, of Independence passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Seasons Care Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
She was born August 23, 1933 to Josephine and Charles Lipoma of Kansas City, Mo. Virginia graduated from St Mary's high school, as the class valedictorian in 1951. Virginia's first full time job after graduation was the U.S Army Map Service, where she was trained as a technician to operate highly sophisticated optical equipment capable of making accurate maps from aerial photographs. This early training enabled her to secure a position in the Department of Civil Engineering at M.I.T. At the end of her career she spent a decade in various operational jobs in the Computing Services at the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, VA, eventually being promoted to the top position as Manager.
She is survived by her husband David H Jones, and brothers Philip Lipoma of Dickerson, TX, and Michael Lipoma of Independence, MO.
Her cremains will be deposited in a facility at Mount Olivet.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 24, 2020