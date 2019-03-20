Virginia Ann Burger, 83, Independence, MO passed away March 16, 2019.



Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 22 at St. Mark's Catholic Church, 3736 S. Lee's Summit Rd, Independence, MO 64055; entombment at Mt. Olivet Mausoleum. Mass will be preceded by visitation beginning at 9 a.m. and the Rosary at

10 a.m. at the church.



The family requests contributions to the of Greater Kansas City, 4126, 3846 W 75th St, Prairie Village, KS 66208.



Virginia was born July 24, 1935 in Centertown, MO and attended California High School. She was a member of St. Mark's Parish since 1965 and was a member of Altar Society. She enjoyed riding horses and showed horses at the State Fair. She was an excellent cook and a country music fan. Most important in her life was Faith and Family.



Virginia was preceded in death by brother, Charles C. Hurst, Jr.; sister, Ella Ponder and her husband, Wayne and sister-in-law, Catherine Hurst.



She is survived by her husband of sixty-two years, Jack Burger, of the home; son, Jim Burger and wife Paula, Lee's Summit, MO; daughters, Linda Smothers and husband Greg, Trimble, MO; Teresa Pollock and husband Devin, Kansas City, MO; sister, Myrene Hoellering and husband Paul, California, MO; brother, Frank Hurst and wife Eldora, Meta, MO: sister-in-law Mary Ann Hurst, Jefferson City, MO: grandchildren Brian, David, Sarah, Steve, Kimberlea, Allison and Jack and seven great-grandchildren.



Condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.



Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel, 816-373-3600. Published in The Examiner on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary