Virginia Ann Winters


1932 - 2020
Virginia Ann Winters Obituary
Join us for a celebration of life for Virginia Winters, born January 30, 1932, died January 12, 2020.

Though we grieve our loss, there is joy, too, in having known and loved such a remarkable person.

As Virginia requested, a wine and cheese reception will be held March 15 from 2-4 p.m. to share our memories and raise a glass with cheer to a life well lived. Emerald Event Space, 800 NW South Outer Rd, Blue Springs, MO, 64015. Seating at 2 p.m., remembrances begin at 2:15 p.m.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 25, 2020
