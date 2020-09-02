1/1
Virginia Ann (Davis) Woods
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Ann (Davis) Woods, 86, passed away on August 30, 2020 in Independence, MO.

Virginia was born on New Year's Day 1934 to Earl and Alice Davis. As a young girl, she enjoyed riding horses, and even rode in a few town parades. She graduated from William Chrisman High School and married Ernest Woods on October 26, 1956. Virginia worked for many years as a payroll clerk and retired from the Missouri Water Company. She also served as Ernest's right hand in his combine business. Every morning, before the crew woke and the engines were started, she would wash the windshields, so the employees could get a clear view. She would then return home to start making lunch for the several crew members and deliver it to them in the fields.

Virginia had the most beautiful handwriting and would complete each Christmas present with a lovely bow and a gift tag to match. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and making dozens of quilts. She made a home for generations of bluebirds in her yard and delighted to see the new babies each spring. She was a member of the D.A.R. and was able to trace back her ancestral lineage to England. Ernest and Virginia were members of Anchor Point Baptist Church and they loved taking motorcycle trips to Branson when they could sneak away.

Virginia is survived by her husband and best friend of nearly 64 years, Ernest Woods, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers and two sisters.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 5, from 1-2 p.m., with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m., both at Heart of God Fellowship, 3720 N Buckner Tarsney Rd, Buckner, MO 64016. She will be laid to rest in Buckner Hill Cemetery. A dinner will be served at the church after the burial and all are welcome.

In her honor, contributions may be made to the Heart of God Fellowship.

Online condolences may be left at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks 816-373-3600

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Heart of God Fellowship
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Heart of God Fellowship
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Speaks Suburban Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved