Virginia Ann (Davis) Woods, 86, passed away on August 30, 2020 in Independence, MO.
Virginia was born on New Year's Day 1934 to Earl and Alice Davis. As a young girl, she enjoyed riding horses, and even rode in a few town parades. She graduated from William Chrisman High School and married Ernest Woods on October 26, 1956. Virginia worked for many years as a payroll clerk and retired from the Missouri Water Company. She also served as Ernest's right hand in his combine business. Every morning, before the crew woke and the engines were started, she would wash the windshields, so the employees could get a clear view. She would then return home to start making lunch for the several crew members and deliver it to them in the fields.
Virginia had the most beautiful handwriting and would complete each Christmas present with a lovely bow and a gift tag to match. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and making dozens of quilts. She made a home for generations of bluebirds in her yard and delighted to see the new babies each spring. She was a member of the D.A.R. and was able to trace back her ancestral lineage to England. Ernest and Virginia were members of Anchor Point Baptist Church and they loved taking motorcycle trips to Branson when they could sneak away.
Virginia is survived by her husband and best friend of nearly 64 years, Ernest Woods, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers and two sisters.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 5, from 1-2 p.m., with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m., both at Heart of God Fellowship, 3720 N Buckner Tarsney Rd, Buckner, MO 64016. She will be laid to rest in Buckner Hill Cemetery. A dinner will be served at the church after the burial and all are welcome.
In her honor, contributions may be made to the Heart of God Fellowship.
