Virginia (Gini) Antoine, 92, passed away in her sleep September 23, 2020.



She was born on November 4, 1927 to Oda and Florence Garrison. She was a wife, mother, art teacher, and quilling manufacturer, while serving on numerous community committees.



She is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, husband Bill and son Paul.



She is survived by her sons Joe (Diane) and Chris (Jill), Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.



Please join us in celebrating her life Friday, October 2 at 5 p.m., visitation is at 4 p.m. Newcomer's Noland Road Chapel, 509 S. Noland Road, Independence, MO.



Family encourages contributions to the MS society in her name.



