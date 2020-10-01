1/1
Virginia "Gini" (Garrison) Antoine
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia (Gini) Antoine, 92, passed away in her sleep September 23, 2020.

She was born on November 4, 1927 to Oda and Florence Garrison. She was a wife, mother, art teacher, and quilling manufacturer, while serving on numerous community committees.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, husband Bill and son Paul.

She is survived by her sons Joe (Diane) and Chris (Jill), Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Please join us in celebrating her life Friday, October 2 at 5 p.m., visitation is at 4 p.m. Newcomer's Noland Road Chapel, 509 S. Noland Road, Independence, MO.

Family encourages contributions to the MS society in her name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Noland Road Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Celebration of Life
05:00 PM
Noland Road Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Noland Road Chapel
509 S NOLAND RD
Independence, MO 64050
8162528900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Noland Road Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved