Virginia Faye (Martinovich) Copeland, 82 years young, passed away Sunday March 29, 2020 at home surrounded by loving family.
She was born August 18, 1937 to Andy and Helen Martinovich in Sugar Creek, MO, joining siblings Shirley, Mary and Leroy. She was a lifelong resident of the Independence area. In her 57-year marriage to Bill Copeland Sr, they were blessed with children Bill Copeland Jr, Katherine Brogdon, Donna (Andy) Barnes, and Laura Meek. She was absolutely adored by her eight grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-granddaughter.
Virginia was a kind, selfless and compassionate person, beloved by all fortunate enough to know her. She proudly earned her GED and worked as an interior painter, clerked at R.L. Polk, and retired from Commerce Bank.
Preceding her in death were her parents, siblings, son, youngest daughter and youngest grandchild, Brent Copeland.
Sincere thanks to Crossroads Hospice, and especially her nurse Cindy Troth, for the excellent care and support provided to her and the family during her 20-month journey.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, graveside services will be announced at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.charterfunerals.com.
Arrangements Charter Funerals: (816) 921-5555.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 4, 2020