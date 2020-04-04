Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charter Funerals on Blue Ridge Cutoff
5000 Blue Ridge Cut Off
Kansas City, MO 64133
(816) 921-5555
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Copeland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Faye (Martinovich) Copeland


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Faye (Martinovich) Copeland Obituary
Virginia Faye (Martinovich) Copeland, 82 years young, passed away Sunday March 29, 2020 at home surrounded by loving family.

She was born August 18, 1937 to Andy and Helen Martinovich in Sugar Creek, MO, joining siblings Shirley, Mary and Leroy. She was a lifelong resident of the Independence area. In her 57-year marriage to Bill Copeland Sr, they were blessed with children Bill Copeland Jr, Katherine Brogdon, Donna (Andy) Barnes, and Laura Meek. She was absolutely adored by her eight grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-granddaughter.

Virginia was a kind, selfless and compassionate person, beloved by all fortunate enough to know her. She proudly earned her GED and worked as an interior painter, clerked at R.L. Polk, and retired from Commerce Bank.

Preceding her in death were her parents, siblings, son, youngest daughter and youngest grandchild, Brent Copeland.

Sincere thanks to Crossroads Hospice, and especially her nurse Cindy Troth, for the excellent care and support provided to her and the family during her 20-month journey.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, graveside services will be announced at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.charterfunerals.com.

Arrangements Charter Funerals: (816) 921-5555.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -